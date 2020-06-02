Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton acquired 1,370 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

