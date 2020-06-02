Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $90.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Cfra from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.