Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

