William Blair Comments on Pool Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $267.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

