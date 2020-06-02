Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

