Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company continuing with its earnings beat streak for the seventh straight quarter with first-quarter 2020 results. We note that net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in row. Also, both the top and bottom lines fell year over year. Sales decreased across all regions, except North America that witnessed a marginal growth. Management notified that in spite of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the company registered decent margin performance in North America, Latin America and EMEA regions. Moreover, Whirlpool has chalked out plans to protect margins and enhance liquidity position to navigate through this turbulent environment. The company is targeting more than $500 million in net cost takeout.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $123.77 on Friday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $823,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 422.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Whirlpool by 191.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

