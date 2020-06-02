Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after purchasing an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:WY opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

