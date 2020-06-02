Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Westrock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

