Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In other news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.