Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of WRN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

