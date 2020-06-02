Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 257,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. 183,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,991. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

