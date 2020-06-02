Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after acquiring an additional 704,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,009,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,623. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock worth $2,447,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

