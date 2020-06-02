Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chegg worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,949 shares of company stock worth $15,165,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 902,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.