Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

