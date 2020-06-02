Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,372 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

