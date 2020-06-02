Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.99. 1,468,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,194. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

