Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,854. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

