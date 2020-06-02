Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 167,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

