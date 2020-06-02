Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 8,687 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

