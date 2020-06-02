Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 6,985,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,026,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

