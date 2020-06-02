Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

