Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

