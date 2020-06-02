Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.