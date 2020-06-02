Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

