Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

