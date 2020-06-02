Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 226.6% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.