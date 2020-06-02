Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 359,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

