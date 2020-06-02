Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

