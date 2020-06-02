Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 3,013 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,752 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

