Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 12,594 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.13% of LivePerson worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.