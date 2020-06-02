Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.94. 21,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

