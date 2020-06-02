Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welltower’s senior housing operating (SHO) portfolio has been witnessing elevated operating expenses and a decline in occupancy amid the pandemic. This is concerning as senior housing has been struggling from new supply and higher labor costs. This will likely impact Welltower’s near-term cash flow, which prompted management to cut dividends by 30% and withdraw the 2020 outlook. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, the company has taken steps to bolster its liquidity and balance sheet. This along with a diversified portfolio will support Welltower in uncertain times. Over the long term, the company will benefit from the growing demand for healthcare assets amid rising healthcare spending and a favorable demographic trend. Efforts to expand the outpatient medical portfolio look encouraging.”

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $41,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Welltower by 1.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 527,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 53.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.