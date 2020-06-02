Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ERH opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

