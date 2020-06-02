Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
EAD opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69.
Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.