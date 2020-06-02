Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

EAD opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.