WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEIR GRP PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.20. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

