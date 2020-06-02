Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA):

6/1/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

6/1/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $270.00.

5/28/2020 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty which recently reopened some stores has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company has implemented curbside pickup in a number of locations as restrictions to check COVID-19 are slowly being lifted. Apart from these, its skincare category has been seeing robust growth for a while now. Also, Ulta Beauty is benefiting from its Ultimate Rewards program. Further, the company’s omnichannel measures have been yielding well. Buoyed by these upsides, the top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the company has been reeling under soft makeup sales trend in the U.S. beauty market. Also, soft operating margin is a concern.”

5/11/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $190.00 to $220.00.

4/24/2020 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $242.00 to $249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

