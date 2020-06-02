Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $776,885,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $80,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,586 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

