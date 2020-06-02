Wedbush Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $23.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

FITB stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

