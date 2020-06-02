Wedbush Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $23.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.
FITB stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.