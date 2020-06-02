Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.39. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

