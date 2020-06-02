Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on W. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 3.28. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $197.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,076,737 shares of company stock worth $34,229,336. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

