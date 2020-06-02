Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

WVE stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

