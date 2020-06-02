Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Watsco reported lackluster earnings in first-quarter 2020. The company has been witnessing softness in a few international markets served. Digitization of business and incremental technology spending has been substantially increasing its expenses over the past few years. The recent economic slowdown led by shutdowns caused by the outbreak of coronavirus has been concerning the company. Although the e-commerce business is gaining traction in recent time owing to stay-at-home orders issued by the government, its April sales registered a decline. Although its shares have outperformed the industry so far this year, estimates for 2020 have moved south over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over Watsco’s prospects.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $175.07 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Watsco by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

