Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 159.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

