Walt Disney Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Imperial Capital has a “Underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

