W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. It witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Solid capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively via share repurchase and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Earnings of 69 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and declined 26.6% year over year.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.