vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -1.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

