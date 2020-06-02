Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

