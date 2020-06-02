VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $152.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.
NYSE:VMW opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
