VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $152.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE:VMW opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

