VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in VMware by 142.1% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after buying an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after buying an additional 643,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $92,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

