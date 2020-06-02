Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of VHI opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.43.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

